Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House Grid Station on 8th and 9th September from 6 6a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly during this period additional load shedding will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Shahi Bagh , sakhi Chashma, Peshawar Cantt, Jamrud and Warsak grid stations.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 9th,14th and 16th September from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Mansabdar, Sheikh Jana, Char Bagh, Col Sher Khan, Nawa Kale feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on 9th ,14th and 16th September from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, New Kalu Khan, Daulat, Tarakai, Sodhe, Dargai, Gumbat, Jamra feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on 9th, 14th and 16th September from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mankai, Kher Abad, New Kher Abad, Jehangira Town, Jalbai, New Tordher, Attock, Jalsi, Akora 1,2 feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Chattar Grid Station on 8th, 11th, 13th, 15th and 16th September from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Battagram 1, DHQ, Jabbar feeder will face inconvenience.