UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House Grid Station on 8th and 9th September from 6 6a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly during this period additional load shedding will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Shahi Bagh , sakhi Chashma, Peshawar Cantt, Jamrud and Warsak grid stations.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 9th,14th and 16th September from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Mansabdar, Sheikh Jana, Char Bagh, Col Sher Khan, Nawa Kale feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on 9th ,14th and 16th September from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, New Kalu Khan, Daulat, Tarakai, Sodhe, Dargai, Gumbat, Jamra feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on 9th, 14th and 16th September from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mankai, Kher Abad, New Kher Abad, Jehangira Town, Jalbai, New Tordher, Attock, Jalsi, Akora 1,2 feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Chattar Grid Station on 8th, 11th, 13th, 15th and 16th September from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Battagram 1, DHQ, Jabbar feeder will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Company Swabi Dargai Attock Bagh Jamrud Chattar September From P

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

13 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

16 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited ..

Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited oncology centre of excellence ..

51 minutes ago
 Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.