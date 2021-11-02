Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 4th, 6th and 9th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 4th, 6th and 9th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 3, 4 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 3rd, 6th , 9th and 11th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khyber, Khyber 1 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Peshawar Grid Station on 3rd, 4th, 8th and 11th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Peshtakhara, Sheikh Muhammadi , Bara, Lundi Arbab feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 3rd November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rural, Mangora, Khwazakhela, Matta,Besham feeders will face in convenience,Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mattani Grid Station on 3rd, 15th and 25th November from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Mattani, Old Mattani, Mattani City feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 3rd,10th and 17th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tehsil Road, Khashgi Express feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 3rd, 10th, 17th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gajukhan, Pakistan Chowk, Eid Gah, Mall Road, Doranabad, Malakand Road, Dang Baba, New Par Hoti, Shahbaz Ghari, Shankar, Shah Dandh, Col Jawad feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 3rd, 8th, 11th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVPanian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera2, Town 1,2,3,4,5,SNK, Judicial Complex feeders will face inconvenience.