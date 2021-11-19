Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House, Peshawar Cantt Transmission Line on 20th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly load management will be carried out during this period on 132 KV Peshawar Cantt and University grid.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House Grid Station on23rd November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Warsak Power House feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Band Kurai Grid Station on 22nd November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dhaki, Scarp 1, 2, Paharpur 1, Panuan, AbdulKhel, Paharpur feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on 23rd November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Luki 1, Aba Shahid Khel, Tijori 3, Luki 3, Ghandi 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd November from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mardan 2 grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Darban Grid Station on 20th and 21st November from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Darban feeders will face inconvenience.