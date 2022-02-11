UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt- Warsak Power House Transmission Line on 13rd February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and additional load management will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar Cant and Peshawar University grid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt- Warsak Power House Transmission Line on 13rd February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and additional load management will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar Cant and Peshawar University grid.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th, 20th and 27th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan 2, feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 13th and 15th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers 11 KV Kachori 1, 2, Mathra1,2,Shahi Bala, Shagai, Swat Scout, MES Warsak, Colony 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KVShahiBagh Grid Station on 12th, 14th and 16th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat2. KSM, Naguman Industrial, Khazana, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2,Takht Abad, Shahid Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 12th,14th and 16th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV POF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, New Gulabad, Luky Star, Doran Pura, B.R.T, Jinnah Medical College feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Badaber Grid Station on 14th, 16th and 17thFebruary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and load management will be carried out on 11 KV PAF Base feeder. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 14th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar, Sheikh Yousaf Industrial 1, University , D.O Mill, Saggu feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th February from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nawa Kale feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Grid Station on 13th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gadoon grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Company Mardan Saddar February From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

12 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

19 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague ..

KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague's killing

2 minutes ago
 12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tr ..

12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tree Tsunami: Secy

2 minutes ago
 NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build U ..

NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build Up Presence Near Russian Border ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt allow export of 14 items in local currency: R ..

Govt allow export of 14 items in local currency: Razak Dawood

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>