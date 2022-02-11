PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt- Warsak Power House Transmission Line on 13rd February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and additional load management will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar Cant and Peshawar University grid.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th, 20th and 27th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan 2, feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 13th and 15th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers 11 KV Kachori 1, 2, Mathra1,2,Shahi Bala, Shagai, Swat Scout, MES Warsak, Colony 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KVShahiBagh Grid Station on 12th, 14th and 16th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat2. KSM, Naguman Industrial, Khazana, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2,Takht Abad, Shahid Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 12th,14th and 16th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV POF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, New Gulabad, Luky Star, Doran Pura, B.R.T, Jinnah Medical College feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Badaber Grid Station on 14th, 16th and 17thFebruary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and load management will be carried out on 11 KV PAF Base feeder. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 14th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar, Sheikh Yousaf Industrial 1, University , D.O Mill, Saggu feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th February from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nawa Kale feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Grid Station on 13th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gadoon grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.