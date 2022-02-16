UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 17th, 20th and 24th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Regi Modal Town feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 17th, 24th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,15, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital , Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital feeders will face inconvenience and the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh – Badabair Transmission Line on 17th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. causing load managements on 66 KV Badabair grid.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 17th,24th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Haytabad, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering College,Regi , Gullabad, Agriculture University , Old Hayatabad, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharibabad, Rahatabad, Abdara, Achini, Achini 1,Rahat Abad 2, SufaidDheri, Old Bara Road, Jamaludin Afghani, academy Town, Secular Road, D.H.A feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 17th February from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Foundation, Mathara 1, Kochian 1,2,TehkalPayan 2 feeders will face in convenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 5th and 7th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road and ICF feeders will face inconvenience. The Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 19th February from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, New Sheikh Malttoon , Grieen Area feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KVMardan – Nowshehra Transmission Line on 17th and 27th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road and ICF feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan – Nowshehra transmission line on 19th February from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV ZRK Industrial grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KhwazaKhela Grid Station on 17th February from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV DarwashKhela, Matta, EX Charbagh, University of Swat feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 17th February from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khwazakhela, Shangla, Baidara feeders will face inconvenience.

