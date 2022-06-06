PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 7th and 9th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbela 1,2, Gulozai feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 7th and 14th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RMT Grid Station on 7th and 14th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sufaid Dheri 2; RMT, Media Colony, Scarp, Wapda Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on7th and 12th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Gah,Gujar Garhi, New Charsadda Road, Mirwas, Sheikh Maltoon, Nissata Road, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, Nawa Kale, Mardan Medical Complex , Muhabatabad, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 7th June from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot-1 feeders will face inconvenience.