UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 7th and 9th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbela 1,2, Gulozai feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 7th and 14th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RMT Grid Station on 7th and 14th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sufaid Dheri 2; RMT, Media Colony, Scarp, Wapda Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on7th and 12th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Gah,Gujar Garhi, New Charsadda Road, Mirwas, Sheikh Maltoon, Nissata Road, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, Nawa Kale, Mardan Medical Complex , Muhabatabad, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 7th June from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot-1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Company Road Manga Mardan Charsadda Haripur Bagh June Media From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

3 minutes ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

52 minutes ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

54 minutes ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

1 hour ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.