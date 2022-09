PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Power supply will remain suspended due to maintenance work from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 6th,10th,13th September from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, North West Hospital, RMI, Gul Abad, BIC,Mohmand Steel, North Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Hospital, Shakas 1 feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Monday.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 6th, 10th, 13th September from 8 :00A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, Hayatabad Old, Deans Heights, Shaukatl Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel, Frontier Ceramics, Frontier Green Wood Ceel, Khyber 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 6th ,10th,13th September from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Hayatabad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Acadmy Town, Secular Road, DHA, Haji Bahadar Khan, Aksari 6, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshera Grid Station on 6th ,8th ,10th,13th September from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manki Shareef, New Cantt, Armour Colony, RA Bazaar, Ghee Mill, MES, GE Army , Feroz Sons , UET feeders will face inconvenience.