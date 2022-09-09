UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) On Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Tarbela-Mardan Grid Station on 10th and 11th September from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 132kv Mardan-2 & amp;3, Dobyan, Hussay, Dagar, Jehangera, Katlang, Charsadda and Jalala Grid Stations related feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan-Nowshera Grid Station on 12th and 13th September from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nowshera City, Nowshera Industrial, Jahangira, Nizampur, AWT Cement Factory, Chakdara, Batkhela, Barikot, Khwazakhela, Shangla, LalQila Maidan, Timergara and 66kv Timergara Grid Stations related feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 10th, 13th and 17th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khyber 1& 2, Hayatabad-9, 10, 13 & amp; 14 and 11kv IMS feeders will face inconvenience.

