PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 24th and 27th September from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

As a result, it said consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, North West Hospital, RMI, Gul Abad, BIC, Mohmand Steel, North Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Hospital, Shakas 1 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 24th and 27th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14, Hayatabad Old, Deanse Heights, Shaukatl Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel, Frontier Ceramics, Frontier Green Wood Cell, Khyber 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 24th and 27th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Hayatabad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Secular Road, DHA, Haji Bahadar Khan, Aksari 6, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 26th and 28th September from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Urmar 1 and Baghbanan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 24th, 27th and 29th September from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori , Phandu Baba, Urmar 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 24th, 27th and 29th September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Abaseen feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshera Grid Station on 24th and 27th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manki Shareef, New Cantt, Armar Colony, RA Bazar, Ghee mill, MES, GE Army, Feroz Sons , UET feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will also remain suspended from 132 KV Noseri-Jagran transmission line on 24th September from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Muzaffarabad and Noseri grids.