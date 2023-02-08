Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak-Noshehra Transmission Line on 9th February 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Dalazak and Shahi Bagh grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dobiyan Grid Station on 9th February from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Ghumbat, Sodher, Daggar, Economic Zone 1, Ghamra feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur-Havelian Transmission Line on 9th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Balakot, Muzafarabad and Noseri grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzafarabad-Rampura Transmission Line on 9th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV Balakot, Mansehra , Muzafarbad and Noseri grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 9th, 13th and 16th February 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers connected with 11 KV Fatemakhel 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station on 9th, 13th and 16th February from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Kuram Ghari grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.