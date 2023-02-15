Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on February 16, 20, 25, 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Rahat Abad 1,2, Kohat Road, Gharibabad, Danish Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road, Grid Station on 16th, 20th, 23rd and 27th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV SIDB, PAF Express, Kohat road, Wazir Bagh, Sunehri Masjid, Bhanamari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murhid Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony , Bara, Nodhia Payan, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Landi Arba 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi , Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishtarabad Grid Station on 16th, 20th, 25th and 27th February from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Resultantly, consumer of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Islamabad, Sikandar Pura, Zaryab feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 16th February from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Chamkani, Chughal Pura, Mian Umar Abad, Karim Pura, Chowk Yadgar and Faqir Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 16th, 20th, 25th and 28th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Qisa Khwani, Kohati Gate, People Mandi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 33 KV Oghi - Battal Transmission Line on 16th February from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Battal grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan –Katlang Transmission Line on 16th February from 9:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Katlang grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kholian Bala – Abbottabad Transmission Line on 16th February from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur , Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.