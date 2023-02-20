Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibaug Grid Station on 21st February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Peshawar Fort, Wapda House, Peshawar Cantt, Dalazak and Peshawar City grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Madyan Grid Station on 21st February from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rahat Kot and Madyan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Timergara Grid Station on 21st February from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Timergara grid connected to 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on the 21st, 23rd and 27th of February from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Lachi Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on the 21st, 25th and 28th of February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express and industrial feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 21st February from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Noseri grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 20th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gurguri, Tall, Parachinar, Sada and Alizai grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.