Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 17th and 21st March from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulabad, Kidney Center, Hayatabad 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 18th March from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, Old Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel, Frontier Ceramics, Frontier Green Wood feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 17th and 21st March from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Ambela, Achini 1, 2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Canal Road, DAH, HBK, Askari 6, Commercial, Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RMT Grid Station on 17th and 21st March from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Durrani Media Colony, Professor Medical Town feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 18th March from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bakakhel, Cantt 1, City 2, Amandara 1 and Ismail Khela feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from66 KV Kurram Garhi Grid Station on 18th,19th,20th and 21st March from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 66 KV Kurram Garhi grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on 18th March from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot -Muzaffarabad Transmission Line on 18th March from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura and Hattian grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

