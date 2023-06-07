Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 8th, 12th, 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 29th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m, subsequently consumers of 11KV Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New HazarKhwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, BeriBagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 8th,12th, 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 29th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m, as a result, the consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old DehBahadar, Deh Bahadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen Colony Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1, 2, 3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 8th,12th, 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 29th June from 8:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. due to which, the consumers of 11 KV Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from220 KV Chakdara-Shahibaug-Mardan and Nowshera Transmission Line on 8th to 14th June from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, as a result, the load managements will be carried out on 132 KV Barikot, Batkhela, Chakdara, Dhobiyan, Hussai, Jehangira, Karnalsher Khan, Katlang, KhwazaKhela, Lal Qilla Maidan, Mardan 1,2,3, Marble City, Madyan, Matta, Munda Jandool, Nizampur, Nowshera City, Nowshera Industrial, Shangla Par, Swat, Wari, Dargai, Daggar, Drosh , Jalala, Dir, Timergara and 66 KV Dir and Timergara grid connected with 11 KV feeders.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial - Nowshera City Transmission Line on 8th June from 11:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. As a result, consumers of 132 KV Nowshera City, Marble City, ZRK Industrial, Resalpur grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.