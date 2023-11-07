PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak Grid Station on 8th November from 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Goluzai, Gulbela, Mian Gujar feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Dalazak Grid Station on 8th November from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Consequently consumers of OPF, Wadpagga 1,2, Wadpagga, BRT, Jannah Medical College and Doran Pur feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh-Dalazak-Peshawar City Transmission Line on 9th November from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Shahi Bagh, Wapda House, Peshawar Fort feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 9th and 11th November from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Muhabat Abad, Shaikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial, SIDB, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk and Canal Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 9th November from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Consequently consumers of Haripur, Kholia Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience-

The power supply will remain suspended from Thakot – Pattan Transmission Line on 9th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

