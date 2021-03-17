UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 18th, 20th and 23rd March from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, North West , Kedny Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Muhmand Steel, Nothren Bottling feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 18th, 20th, 22nd March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Atif Abad, Eid Gah, Charsadda Road, Surbuland Pura, Dalazak , Nishat, Faqir Abad 1feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on, 18th, 20th, 22nd March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbarg 1,2, Nishtarabad,Faqir Abad 2, Molvi G, Sheikh Abad, Islamabad, Sethi Town, Hashtnagri, Sikandar Pura, Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on 18th, 22nd , and 24th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Shahbasz, Shakhan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 18th, 22nd, 24th March from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV NMC, Bara Bandhai, Khshgai Express, Ziyatat Kaka Shahib, Compny Bagh, Industrial Resalpur,Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabal River, Old Bara Bandai, Resalpur Cantt, Sohail Joti Mill, Urmer Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 18 th , March from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1, Industrial Estate, Ghazi Kot, Khaki, Muradpura feeders will face inconvenience, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kalabagh Grid Station on 18th March from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazni Khel, Tajazai 66 KV Tajazai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on 18th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shamozai, Musa Khel, Barikots feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Right Bank Tarbela Grid Station on 18th, March from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nishat Tarbela grid connected 11 KV F 1 Ghazi , F2 Serikot, F 3 Wapda Colony, F 4 Wapda Colony, F 5 Sobra City, Qazipur, Line 1, Jamra , 132 KV Right Bank Gadoon and related grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Besham Grid Station on 18 th , March from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham1,2, Thakot, Allai, 132 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KVDubair and Dassu feeders will face inconvenience.

