PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Nowshera Grid Station on 2nd June from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Cherat Cement Factory grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 2nd, 6th, 9th, 13th,16th, 21st and 27th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba , Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex, Bayan, New Khanpur, Baldher, NRTC, Tand T, Mirpur 1,2, TIP feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kholian Bala Grid Station on 2nd, 8th, 14th, 21st and 28th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Sajikot, Havelian, Town Havelian, Kokal, Industrial 1, Kholian , Jabri feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 2nd, 5th and 7th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,MES, Saidu Hospital, Mingora 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal , Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Maghuzar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba , Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on2nd, 5th and 7th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Aitmad Steel Mill, Yaar Steel Mill, City Batkhela, Express Chakdara City, Express Ktigram, Aitmad Steel Mill 2, Malakand University, Express Khanpur, Jutilisht Chitral, Express Chitral feeders will face inconvenience.

