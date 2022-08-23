UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from various grid stations.

It said that power supply would remain suspended from132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on August 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The consumers of 11 KV Urmar 1 and Baghbanan feeders would face inconvenience.

It further said that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on August 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Consequently, consumers of 11 KV Urmar 2 and Kachori feeders would be without power supply.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University D. I. Khan Grid Station on 25th, 30th and 31st August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Qureshi Mor, Kulachi Wala, Muryali 1,2, Yousaf Abad, Daman Mill, Kotla Habib, T.T Mill, Radio Pakistan, MES, Degree College feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 24th, 27th, 29th, 31st August from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thus, consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Saidu Hospital, Dheri, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal, Saidu Sharif, Odigram, Kabal 4,3,2 , Gulkadra, Marguzar, Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Banda, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang and Dardyal feeders would face disruption.

Likewise, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Khwaza Khela Grid Station on 24th, 27th, 29th and 31st August from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The consumers of 11 KV New Khwaza Khela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Mitha, Mithan 3, Badara, Choperyal, Dasht Khel, Shawal feeders would face disturbance.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on August 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hence, consumers of 132 KV Balakot grid connected 11 feeders would face inconvenience.

