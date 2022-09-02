UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Published September 02, 2022

PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tarbela-Mardan Grid Station on 5th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly load managements will be carried out on 132 KV Dobian, Dagger, Katlang, Jalala, MArdan 2, Hussai, Jehangira, Charsadda and 220 KV Mardan and Tarbela grid connected with 11 KV feeders.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tarbela-Mardan Grid Station on 6th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which load managements will be carried out on 132 KV Dobian, Dagger, Katlang, Jalala, MArdan 2, Hussai, Jehangira, Charsadda and 220 KV Mardan and Tarbela grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 4th September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Behram Kali, Old Industrial, Mix Industry feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 4th, 8th,10thSeptember from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Hospital, Bandhai, Mingora 1,2,3,4,5,Kabal, Barikot, Kabal 1,2,3,4,5, Marghazar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Repco, Sherwan, Link, PMA, PMU, Town, Nawasher, SDA feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwaza Khela Grid Station on 4th, 8th and 10thSeptember from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Khwaza Khela, Shin, Charbagh, Matta, Charbagh Express, Charbagh 3, Chopriyal, Express Shawar feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Grid Station on 3rd September from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khan Pur Old feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Bannu-Haripur Transmission Line on 4th September from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Timergara, Hattar, Hattar 2, Haripur Havelian, Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Bannu-Haripur Transmission Line on 4th September from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Timergara, Hattar, Hattar 2, Haripur Havelian, Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

