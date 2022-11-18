PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 21st, 24th and 28th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It said the consumers of 11 KV Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial 1,2, University Town, NCR, PAF , PAF Base, Safdarabad, Mall Road 1, CAA, Palosi 1, 2, ICF 1, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Rad Grid Station on 21st, 24th and 28th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathara 1,2, Shahi Bala, Shahgai, Industrial, Swat Scout, Shaheen Foundation , MES, Colony 2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 16th, 21st and 26th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat 1, Maqsood Abad, Pahelwan Qila feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 19th November from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulkadra, Ajrang, Haji Baba,MES, Saidu Teaching Hospital, Shah Dara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Transmission Line on 20th November from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Hattar 1,2, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 20th November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV MA Steel,FDL , Fareed Steel, HMC, Sharif Cass, Kosar Steel, Qureshi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sabirabaed Grid Station on 21st and 22nd November from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Sabir Abad 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.