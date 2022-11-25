PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 27 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Kacha Garhi and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 26th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Achini, Abdara, Sufaid Dheri and Achini 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 26th and 29th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Doara Road, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV PAF Base Grid Station on 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bada Bair, Hasan Khel, Masho Gagar, Saiphan , Live Stock , Zangal feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 26th, 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Latif Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi , Bara, Pishtakhara, Shaheed Abad, Nodia Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibaug Grid Station on 26th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Ghah, Charsadda Road, Afghan Colony, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibaug Grid Station on 26th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Latif Abad, Haryana 1, New Naguman, Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Par Hoti, New Baghdada, Dran Abad, Shankar feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai and Marble Zone feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from200 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 27th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad, AMC Nathia Gali and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Wah-Haripur Transmission Line on 28th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 26th and 27th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khaki , Shaheen Shaheed, Mangloor, Ahsan Shaheed, Ghazi Kot, Industrial Estate, City , Murad Pur, Attar Sheesha, Shankar feeders will face inconvenience.