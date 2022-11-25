UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 27 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Kacha Garhi and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 26th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Achini, Abdara, Sufaid Dheri and Achini 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 26th and 29th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Doara Road, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV PAF Base Grid Station on 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bada Bair, Hasan Khel, Masho Gagar, Saiphan , Live Stock , Zangal feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 26th, 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Latif Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi , Bara, Pishtakhara, Shaheed Abad, Nodia Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibaug Grid Station on 26th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Ghah, Charsadda Road, Afghan Colony, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibaug Grid Station on 26th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Latif Abad, Haryana 1, New Naguman, Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Par Hoti, New Baghdada, Dran Abad, Shankar feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 28th and 30th November from 9 a.m. to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai and Marble Zone feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from200 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 27th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad, AMC Nathia Gali and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Wah-Haripur Transmission Line on 28th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 26th and 27th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khaki , Shaheen Shaheed, Mangloor, Ahsan Shaheed, Ghazi Kot, Industrial Estate, City , Murad Pur, Attar Sheesha, Shankar feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Company Road Mansehra Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur Ghazi Jamrud Havelian November From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

2 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.