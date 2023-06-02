Pesco notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that d due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 3rd and 4th June from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. consequently the consumers of 132 KV Special Economic Zone 1, 2 grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 4th June from 7:300 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. resultantly consumers sof 11 KV Hattar 1, Shadi and Surajgali feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 5th, 7th and 12th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Shahdhandh, Rural 2, Zandu, Ghari Daudzai, Col Jawad Khan, Shaheed Tawas Babini, Lason Tambako Factory, New Toru, Ahmad Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Mardan Grid Station 3rd, 8th, 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabatabad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial, Bacha Khan Med College, Bank Road, Nissata Road, Misri Khan, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, New Toru, Eidghah feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Mardan Grid Station 3rd, 8th and 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. consequently consumers of 11 KV SIDPB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town , Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from132 KV Gadoon Grid Station on 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saif Textile 1, Gadoon Steel Mill, Khyber Spinning, Tawakal Polyester ,Meezan Textile mill, Saif Textile 2, Khyber Steel mill, Sarhad Steel Mill, Aj Text Mill, Gadoon Text Mill, Salar Steel Mill, Jhanda, Hattar Textile Mill, New Marghazar, Gadoon Textile Mill 2, Afandi Steel Mill, Daud Steel Mill, Chirat Paper Mill, Ahmad Steel Mill, Mardan Steel Mill, Swabi Textile Mill, Family Flats, Jadoon Express feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV New Khwazakhela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Matta, Charbagh Express, Chopriyal , Darwesh Khela and Express Shawar feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara �Lal Qila Transmission Line on 5th June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV Lal Qila grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.