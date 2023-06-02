UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that d due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 3rd and 4th June from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. consequently the consumers of 132 KV Special Economic Zone 1, 2 grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that d due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 3rd and 4th June from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. consequently the consumers of 132 KV Special Economic Zone 1, 2 grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 4th June from 7:300 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. resultantly consumers sof 11 KV Hattar 1, Shadi and Surajgali feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 5th, 7th and 12th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Shahdhandh, Rural 2, Zandu, Ghari Daudzai, Col Jawad Khan, Shaheed Tawas Babini, Lason Tambako Factory, New Toru, Ahmad Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Mardan Grid Station 3rd, 8th, 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabatabad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial, Bacha Khan Med College, Bank Road, Nissata Road, Misri Khan, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, New Toru, Eidghah feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Mardan Grid Station 3rd, 8th and 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. consequently consumers of 11 KV SIDPB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town , Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from132 KV Gadoon Grid Station on 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saif Textile 1, Gadoon Steel Mill, Khyber Spinning, Tawakal Polyester ,Meezan Textile mill, Saif Textile 2, Khyber Steel mill, Sarhad Steel Mill, Aj Text Mill, Gadoon Text Mill, Salar Steel Mill, Jhanda, Hattar Textile Mill, New Marghazar, Gadoon Textile Mill 2, Afandi Steel Mill, Daud Steel Mill, Chirat Paper Mill, Ahmad Steel Mill, Mardan Steel Mill, Swabi Textile Mill, Family Flats, Jadoon Express feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV New Khwazakhela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Matta, Charbagh Express, Chopriyal , Darwesh Khela and Express Shawar feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara �Lal Qila Transmission Line on 5th June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV Lal Qila grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Company Marriage Road Bank Manga Mardan Charsadda Haripur Swabi Shangla Timergara Charbagh Bagh May June Textile Muslim Family From Gadoon Textile Mills Limited Saif Textile Mills Limited P

Recent Stories

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

6 minutes ago
 Minister for installing CCTV cameras at cash boxes ..

Minister for installing CCTV cameras at cash boxes of all tombs

45 seconds ago
 Iran frees one Danish, two Austrian-Iranian citize ..

Iran frees one Danish, two Austrian-Iranian citizens

47 seconds ago
 US urges keeping Russia nuclear arms limits, eyes ..

US urges keeping Russia nuclear arms limits, eyes China

48 seconds ago
 Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Z ..

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman visits SBP Talent Hunt S ..

50 seconds ago
 SAU gears up work for establishing agriculture mus ..

SAU gears up work for establishing agriculture museum

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.