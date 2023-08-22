Pesco notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House on 23rd and 24th August from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Subsequently, it said consumers of 132 KV New Warask, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Sakhi Chashma Grid connected with11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 23rd August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Chagharmati, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Madina Colony, Maqsood Abad, Shagai, Opazai, Pir Bala 1,2, Muslim Abad, Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 23rd August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Mian Gujar, Gull Bela, Lukki Star, Doran Pur, BRT, OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Havelian Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.

m. to 5 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV OPF 1,2, CAD, Infantry Brigade feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dang baba, Misri Abad, Jan Abad, Shankar, Saleem Khan, Malakand Road, Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Abad, Gujar Garhi, Muhabat Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rajar Grid Station on 23rd August from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Abad, Khanmai and Small Industries feeders will face inconvenience.