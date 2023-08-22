Open Menu

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House on 23rd and 24th August from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Subsequently, it said consumers of 132 KV New Warask, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Sakhi Chashma Grid connected with11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 23rd August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Chagharmati, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Madina Colony, Maqsood Abad, Shagai, Opazai, Pir Bala 1,2, Muslim Abad, Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 23rd August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Mian Gujar, Gull Bela, Lukki Star, Doran Pur, BRT, OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Havelian Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.

m. to 5 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV OPF 1,2, CAD, Infantry Brigade feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dang baba, Misri Abad, Jan Abad, Shankar, Saleem Khan, Malakand Road, Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Abad, Gujar Garhi, Muhabat Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 23rd August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rajar Grid Station on 23rd August from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Abad, Khanmai and Small Industries feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Mardan Nowshera Malakand Bela Jamrud Havelian Canada Dollars August Women Muslim From P

Recent Stories

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, ..

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

5 minutes ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

14 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

22 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

41 minutes ago
 BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

1 hour ago
Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

1 hour ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

3 hours ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan