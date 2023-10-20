PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 24th October from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Ghari Kapoora, MES, New Baghdada, LTC, Doran Abad, Malakand Road, Mall Road, Col Sher Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will also remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 24th October from 1:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Shah Dhand, Bala Ghari, Ghari Daulatzai, Dang Baba, Taroo, Shankar, Tawas and Ghaju Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 23rd, 25th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Cantt, Town, Jannah Abad, N/Sher, Thandyani and Rawalkot feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from D.

I. Khan Grid Station on 24th October from 9:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of MES, FC, City 1, 2, Muryali 1, 2, Town Hall, University, Qayum Nagar and Tousif Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Hattar Grid Station on 21st, 22nd and 23rd October from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Shadi and Hattar 2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Besham – Thakot Transmission Line on 22nd October from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected with feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will remain suspended from Burhan–Haripur Transmission Line on 22nd Octobre from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1,2,3, Khanpur, Haripur, Khaolian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid feeders will face inconvenience.

