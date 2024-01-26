PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 28th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 28th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of PIC, Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Excellence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northern Bottling, Industrial Estate, Express 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, PHA, Omrak, Olympia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI 1, 2, Mica Steel, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 27th and 30th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura, Samar Bagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 27th, 29th and 30th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughalpura, Chamkani, Jahgra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gul Barg, Hassan Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 27th, 29th and 30th January from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Ghari feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 27th and 30th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Kholian Bala Grid Station on 27th and 30th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of City, Kokal, Kholian, Jabri, Town, Sajikot feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from AMC Abbottabad Grid Station on 27th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of APS, BPK feeders will face inconvenience.