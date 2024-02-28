Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House on 29th February from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly, consumer of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bagh and Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Palosi, PAF Base and University Town feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kachori 1,2, Mathra 1, 2, Safdar Abad, Swat Scout, Shagai Industrial, Hajizai and Deri Kandi feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Nawa Kale, Sheikh Maltoon, Misri Abad, Basha Khan Medical Complex, Eid Gah, Bagh Iram and Rural 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of T&T, Mirpur 1 and TIP feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Tank Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Log Base feeder will face inconvenience.

