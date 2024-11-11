PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 13th and 17th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 13th and 17th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Consequently, it consumers of Hayatabad 1,3,4,5, New Hayatabad Health Care Hospital, Kidney Centre, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Cell Wood, Northern Bottling, PCB, Alhaj, PSF, Olympia, Omroc, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Alhafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI, Mika Steel, Express 1,2,3,4, PHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 13th and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Green Wood, Frontier Ceramics feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 13th, 17th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Gull Abad and Tajabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 13th and 17th November from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Agriculture, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, Askari 6, Regi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 12th November from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers Hayatabad 6,10,12 and 15, Hayatabad Old, IM Sciences, Zewar PC Hotel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 13th and 14th November from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gukadara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Besham grid station on 13th and 14th November from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers Pattan, Thakot, Maira, Besham 3 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Sawat Grid Station on 13th November from 12:30 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly Nawa Kale, Kabal, Malam Jaba, Takht Band, Kanju, Odigram, Qamber feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Sawat Grid Station on 13th November from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, resultantly consumers of Shahdara, STH, Haji Baba, Gulkadra, Kanjo Cantt, Ajrang, Fizaghat feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 14th November from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Company Bagh, Kabal Rever, Aba Khel, PAF 2, Kheshgi Tube Well, Nowshera Tehsil Road, Khashgi Lift Scheme, Axillary feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City grid station on 14th November from 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Rashakai, New Barabanda, Marble Zone, Hakim Abad, Abdullah Ustad feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Karak grid station on 12th November from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Woman Children Hospital, Karak 1,2, Latamber feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Balakot- Muzaffarabad transmission Line on 12th November from 9:00 AM to 05:00 PM resultantly, consumers of Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura and Hattian feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Haripur grid station on 12th November from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Saray Namat Khan, Bandi Sher Khan, Hattian 1,2, Swabi 1,2, Swabi Mera 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

