PESCO Notifies Power Suspension Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from January 21 to January 28 due to unavoidable maintenance work

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Grid Station on January 21 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV AMC Abbottabad Grid Station on 21 January 21 and 28 from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jinnah Abad, Town, N/Sher feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dargai Grid Station on January 21, 26, 28 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mian Khan Old, Qasam, Kot, Taj Wood, Hero Shah, Wazir Abad, Agra, Malakand Steel, Dargai, Sakhakot, Sher Steel Mill, Ali Steel, Taj Steel 1,2, New Kot, Malakand, Mian Khan New , Palai, Pak Primer Steel Mills, Ihtisham Steel feeders would face inconveniences.

