PESCO notifies power suspension schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company, (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 17th, 21st and 22nd March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV, Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam, Green Wood, Ceil Wood, Frontier Ceramics feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 17th March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mathra, New Michini, Swat Scout, ShahiBala, Colony 2, Shahgai Industrial, Kochian 2, Manina Steel feeders will face in convenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan –Nowshehra City Transmission Line on 18th March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to which consumers of 132/KV ZRK Industry 11 KV feeders will face in convenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 18th March from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Devlai, Sangar, Mingora 1, Gogdara, Dehrai, Qalagay, Saidu Sharif feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 17th ,22nd and 24th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV MalamJabba, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4,5, Kabal 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandhai, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on 17th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Umar Abad, TakhtBai, Katlang Express, Takkar, New Shergarh feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on 17th March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot Azam 2, Ranwal feeders will face in convenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rajjar Grid Station on 17th March from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Abad, Utmanzai 1,2, Khanmai, Industrial feeders will face in convenience.