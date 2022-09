PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripru Grid Station on September 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience