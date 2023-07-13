Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on 15th and 18th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It said subsequently, the consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandhar, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad, CMB, Abdara, Sufaid Dheri, OBR, JAF, academy Town, DHA, HBK, Askari-6 and Pawaka feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on the15th and 18th of July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of the 11 KV Gul Abad feeder will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Agriculture Company Road Jamrud July From P

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

35 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan