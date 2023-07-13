PESCO notifies power suspension schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on 15th and 18th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It said subsequently, the consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandhar, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad, CMB, Abdara, Sufaid Dheri, OBR, JAF, academy Town, DHA, HBK, Askari-6 and Pawaka feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on the15th and 18th of July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of the 11 KV Gul Abad feeder will face inconvenience.