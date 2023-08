PESCO notifies power suspension schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power suspension schedule of various grid stations of the province due to maintenance work on August 22 (Tuesday) as follows: - 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station from 7 a.m.

to 12 p.m., affecting consumers of 11 KV Gull Abad feeders -132 KV Warsak Power House from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., affecting consumer of 132 KV New Warsk, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town , Jamrud, and Sakhi Chashma Grid connected 11 KV feeders- 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station from 7 a.

m.

to 12 p.m, affecting consumers of 11 KV Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Taja Abad, Tajabad 2, Mera Achini , HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, HBK, Regi, DHA, Askari 6, Abdulrazak, Pawakay and Commercial Balding feeders- 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station from 7 a.m.

to 12 p.m, affecting consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 1,2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Lasin Nawab, Muradpur, Khaki and Shankiyari feeders.