PESCO Notifies Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:39 PM

PESCO authorities here Tuesday notified power shutdown in areas of Abbottabad and Kohat due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :PESCO authorities here Tuesday notified power shutdown in areas of Abbottabad and Kohat due to necessary maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbott Abad Grid Station on July 3 and 4 from 8: 00 AM to 2:00 PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nawasher, SDA, Thandyani, Choona Crush feeder would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on July 4 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gamkol and City 1 feeder would face inconveniences.

