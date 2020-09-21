UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Shutdown Schedule For Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:16 PM

PESCO Monday notified power shutdown schedule for different areas of the province due to necessary repair work in grid stations and transmission lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :PESCO Monday notified power shutdown schedule for different areas of the province due to necessary repair work in grid stations and transmission lines.

According to a press release issued here power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana-I, Daudzai-I, II, Khazana, KSM, Old Naguman, New Naguman, Takhtabad feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Wapda Colony Peshawar Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Warsak-II, ICF-II, Shahibagh-I feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Pir Bala, Industrial, Benazeer Women University, Pajaggi-I, II, Chagharmatti, and Opozai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shaheen Complex, Mathra-I, Kochiyan-I, II feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on September 17 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Basherabad-I feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Faqirabad-II, and Zaryab, Faqirabad-II feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Dalazak Grid Station on September 22 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Dalazak-II, Lucky Star Flour Mill, and New Gul Abad Muhammad Zai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Balakot Grid Station on September 22 from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Attar Shesha and City-I, II and III feeders would face inconveniences.

