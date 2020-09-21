PESCO notifies shutdown schedule for different areas

PESCO Monday notified power shutdown schedule for different areas of the province due to necessary repair work in grid stations and transmission lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :PESCO Monday notified power shutdown schedule for different areas of the province due to necessary repair work in grid stations and transmission lines.

According to a press release issued here power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana-I, Daudzai-I, II, Khazana, KSM, Old Naguman, New Naguman, Takhtabad feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Wapda Colony Peshawar Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Warsak-II, ICF-II, Shahibagh-I feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Pir Bala, Industrial, Benazeer Women University, Pajaggi-I, II, Chagharmatti, and Opozai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shaheen Complex, Mathra-I, Kochiyan-I, II feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on September 17 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Basherabad-I feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on September 22, and 24 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Faqirabad-II, and Zaryab, Faqirabad-II feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Dalazak Grid Station on September 22 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Dalazak-II, Lucky Star Flour Mill, and New Gul Abad Muhammad Zai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Balakot Grid Station on September 22 from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Attar Shesha and City-I, II and III feeders would face inconveniences.