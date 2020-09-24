PESCO notifies shutdown schedule for different areas

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension schedule for various localities due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension schedule for various localities due to necessary maintenance work.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda Colony Peshawar Grid Station on September 29 and 30 from 8 am to 2 pm and as a result consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, ICF 2, Shahibagh 1 feeders will face outages, said a press release issued here.

Similarly on September 29, 30 consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daud Zai 1,2, Khazana, KSM , Old Naguman, New Naguman, Takht Abad feeders will face inconveniences from 8am to 2pm due to power supply suspension from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station.

He said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on September 29 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Industrial, Benazeer Women University,Panjaggi 1,2, Chagharmatti, Opozai feeders will face inconveniences.

Consumers of the feeders which will face outages on September 29 and 30 include 11 KV Shaheen Complex; Mathra 1, Kochiyan 1,2, 11 KV Basherabad 1 , 11 KV Faqir Abad 2, Zaryab, Faqirabad 2.