PESCO operation against power pilferage in Mardan, 20 direct hooks removed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, PESCO Mardan Circle Task Force launched operation against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues geared up in different areas.

In this regard, Task Forces of PESCO Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

According to details PESCO Task Forces in the areas of Majidabad, Dosara and removed 12 direct hooks.

In the areas of Gojar Ghari sub-division removed 15 direct hooks and 9 defective meters have been replaced.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, Director General PR Shoukat Afzal said in a press release issued here on Thursday.

PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face huge financial losses and line losses on one hand and on the other hand, PESCO's whole distribution system is overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns, Shoukat Afzal added.