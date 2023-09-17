Open Menu

PESCO Operation Against Power Theft Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESCO operation against power theft continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The operation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) against power theft was continued without any break and the officials of the PESCO teams conducted raids in different localities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to nip the people involved in power theft.

This was stated by CEO PESCO Qazi Muhammad Tahir while overseeing the operation himself here Sunday.

He disclosed that more than 2300 Kunda were removed and imposed Rs 9.85 million fines on those involved in kunda practice by using illegal electricity.

He said a total of 1877 requests have been sent for registration of FIRs against power thieves and more than 546 FIRs were registered against electricity thieves.

He said that several power thieves were arrested by the combined team of PESCO officials and Police on the spot and handed over to the Police for further action.

The PESCO users can report electricity theft by calling 118, he said, while requesting the general public in their respective areas in order to ensure continued electricity usage to genuine consumers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Company Sunday Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

6 minutes ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

17 minutes ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

3 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

17 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan