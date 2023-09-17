PESCO operation against power theft continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The operation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) against power theft was continued without any break and the officials of the PESCO teams conducted raids in different localities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to nip the people involved in power theft.

This was stated by CEO PESCO Qazi Muhammad Tahir while overseeing the operation himself here Sunday.

He disclosed that more than 2300 Kunda were removed and imposed Rs 9.85 million fines on those involved in kunda practice by using illegal electricity.

He said a total of 1877 requests have been sent for registration of FIRs against power thieves and more than 546 FIRs were registered against electricity thieves.

He said that several power thieves were arrested by the combined team of PESCO officials and Police on the spot and handed over to the Police for further action.

The PESCO users can report electricity theft by calling 118, he said, while requesting the general public in their respective areas in order to ensure continued electricity usage to genuine consumers.