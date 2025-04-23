Open Menu

PESCO Organizes Seminar In Paharpur To Ensure Protection Of Line Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESCO organizes seminar in Paharpur to ensure protection of line staff

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A comprehensive safety seminar was held at the PESCO SDO office in Paharpur to reinforce the importance of workplace safety protocols among the line staff and ensure the protection of both personnel and public property during field operations.

The seminar was held under the leadership of SDO Engineer Shakir Hussain.

During the seminar, the detailed lectures were given to staffers on the proper usage of safety gear including gloves, boots, safety belts, and think rods.

It was advised to strictly follow the "Permit to Work" procedure prior to undertaking any kind of line work.

As part of the initiative, safety equipments were also distributed among the field staff. Furthermore, a formal request for the provision of additional safety gear and essential tools was submitted to the office of the Executive Engineer (XEN).

The condition of existing safety equipment, particularly gloves and other personal protective items, was reviewed to ensure operational readiness.

The participants lauded the efforts of SDO Engineer Shakir Hussain and XEN Rural Division Engineer Muaz Ahmad, expressing their commitment to making safety their top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Shakir Hussain emphasized the importance of cooperation with the public, especially during the summer months, to ensure uninterrupted power supply and address consumers’ concerns efficiently.

This proactive approach by PESCO highlights its commitment to employee welfare and reliable service delivery across the region.

APP/akt

