UrduPoint.com

PESCO Owes Over Rs 515 Mn Property Tax To KP Excise: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 05:08 PM

PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excise: Spokesman

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has owed more than Rs 515 million property tax to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Taxation and Excise Department and the latter issued warning to the former for its clearance within 72 hours, otherwise strict legal action would be taken

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has owed more than Rs 515 million property tax to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Taxation and Excise Department and the latter issued warning to the former for its clearance within 72 hours, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.

The Excise and Taxation Department's spokesman told media persons here that Rs 506.4 million property tax was pending against PESCO's Shahmi Road Office, Rs 5.36million against Charsadda Road Office, over Rs 3.466 million against GT Road Peshawar branch. The spokesman said final warning to the PESCO has been issued for clearance of pending property tax within 72 hours.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Road Charsadda Media Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

50 seconds ago
 SABS university organizes calligraphy display

SABS university organizes calligraphy display

51 seconds ago
 Shutdown notice in faisalabad

Shutdown notice in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. ..

SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting ..

26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting of Markhor, Ibex

4 minutes ago
 Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral ..

Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>