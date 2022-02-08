PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excise: Spokesman

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has owed more than Rs 515 million property tax to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Taxation and Excise Department and the latter issued warning to the former for its clearance within 72 hours, otherwise strict legal action would be taken

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has owed more than Rs 515 million property tax to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Taxation and Excise Department and the latter issued warning to the former for its clearance within 72 hours, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.

The Excise and Taxation Department's spokesman told media persons here that Rs 506.4 million property tax was pending against PESCO's Shahmi Road Office, Rs 5.36million against Charsadda Road Office, over Rs 3.466 million against GT Road Peshawar branch. The spokesman said final warning to the PESCO has been issued for clearance of pending property tax within 72 hours.