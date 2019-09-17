UrduPoint.com
PESCO Peshawar Circle Discuses Recovery Status, Line Losses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

PESCO Peshawar Circle discuses recovery status, line losses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Peshawar Circle Tuesday held a meeting to discuss recovery status and line losses issue here at WAPDA House Peshawar.

The meeting was presided over by General Manager Commercial Chaudhry Yaqoob and attended by Superintending Engineer Peshawar Circle Sami Ullah Bangash, PESCO senior officers, XEns.

The recovery status from defaulters, strategy for improvement in recovery and reduction in losses were discussed in detail.

The GM said that PESCO was striving to provide uninterrupted power supply to the customers for which important steps had been taken. However the public was also requested to conserve energy by means of less consumption. The GM directed field officers to reduce losses and enhance recovery and implementation of 100 percent EROs.

Proposals were discussed for replacement of defective meters besides strategy plan to reduce line losses.

The GM urged to provide facilities to public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their doorstep. He stressed that by implementing and adopting precautionary measures including safety rules and regulations, fatal accidents can be avoided and precious lives of employees could be secured.

He further said that line staff must ensure the safety measures with letter & sprit. The General Manager directed to accelerate drive against power theft and lodge FIRs against the people involved in power pilferage.

The GM also gave field officers targets to be achieved for reduction in line losses and increase in recovery.

