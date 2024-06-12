Pesco, Police Launch Joint Operation Against Power Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and police on Wednesday launched a joint operation to curb power theft in the province.
According to the PESCO spokesman, the KP police had provided the personnel and more than 800 policemen would collaborate with the company’s teams in the field across all circles, divisions, and subdivisions of the company.
Under the joint operation plan, the police force would accompany each SDO along with their respective staff in the field.
He said that the operation was not only aimed at apprehending electricity thieves but also to impose fines and register cases against them.
He hoped that the joint operation would lead to swift recovery of dues besides to decrease incidents of attacks on PESCO teams significantly due to the heightened security provided by the police force.
