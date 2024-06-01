PESCO Provides Electricity To 4.3m Consumers Through 1,315 Feeders
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is providing electricity to its 4.3 million consumers through 1,315 feeders in the province.
During the last 12 hours, the power has been fully restored to 548 feeders of category 1 and 2, said a press release issued here on Saturday. Proper load management has been done on remaining feeders due to ratio of losses and system overloading.
During the last 12 hours, 64 Pesco feeders have been affected by fault at different times. Pesco operation teams have restored power to 28 feeders by repairing the fault immediately.
Work on remaining 36 feeder are in progress and power will be restored in next few hours. The power supply remains stable on 1,251 feeders, no fault reported on them in last 12 hours. No shutdown has been done on any Pesco feeder today due to heat wave.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Video link courts facility inaugurated in Abbottabad Jail8 minutes ago
-
Federal minister calls for minority judges in higher judiciary8 minutes ago
-
Govt to set up ECE centers in existing primary school; 100 classrooms to enhance childhood education ..18 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik emphasises devotion, effective communication for Hajj welfare staff to enhance pilgri ..18 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects repair work on Kohat Grid Station18 minutes ago
-
60,000 women die of breast cancer in country: Dr Ejaz Masood28 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers acknowledge media's role in health policy awareness38 minutes ago
-
Concern over increase in forest fire incidents48 minutes ago
-
Several new schemes approved for developing tourism in Chitral48 minutes ago
-
25 arrested, 33 cases registered over hoarding, profiteering48 minutes ago
-
USKT organises literary event48 minutes ago
-
Home dpt to engage qualified students for paid internship in prisons48 minutes ago