PESCO provides electricity to 4.3m consumers through 1,315 feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is providing electricity to its 4.3 million consumers through 1,315 feeders in the province.

During the last 12 hours, the power has been fully restored to 548 feeders of category 1 and 2, said a press release issued here on Saturday. Proper load management has been done on remaining feeders due to ratio of losses and system overloading.

During the last 12 hours, 64 Pesco feeders have been affected by fault at different times. Pesco operation teams have restored power to 28 feeders by repairing the fault immediately.

Work on remaining 36 feeder are in progress and power will be restored in next few hours. The power supply remains stable on 1,251 feeders, no fault reported on them in last 12 hours. No shutdown has been done on any Pesco feeder today due to heat wave.