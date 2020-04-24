Pesco provides smooth power supply during Ramazan

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has made arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Seher, Aftaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has made arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Seher, Aftaar.

Thus, the company has urged consumers to cooperate and use electricity economically during Seher and Iftaar so that system was not over loaded and ensure smooth power supply.

The company's spokesman said that relief would also be given to the consumers of those areas where usually problems occurred due to system constraints and other reasons.

He said a crisis management cell was being established at Wapda House Peshawar to effectively tackle issues on emergency basis and provide smooth power supply.

He said all necessary arrangements had been made for the quick disposal of the public complaints on emergency basis.

As part of arrangements, the spokesman said necessary equipment had been provided to all PESCO sub Divisions and complaint centers, so that any emergency could be tackled promptly.

He said Pesco staff was working round the clock to facilitate masses during the critical situation in wake of Coronavirus.