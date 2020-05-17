UrduPoint.com
PESCO Provides Uninterrupted Power Supply During Seher, Iftaar: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESCO provides uninterrupted power supply during Seher, Iftaar: CEO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Mohammad Jabbar Khan has said that special steps have been taken for provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan and no load shedding is being carried out during Seher and Iftaar times across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while addressing PESCO's officers of Hazara 1 & 2 during his visit to Hazara division, said a news release issued from PESCO's Headquarters here Sunday.

On arrival in Hazara, the CEO PESCO was welcomed by Superintendent Engineers (SEs) Hazara-1 Circle Qazi Muhammad Tahir and SE Hazara-2 Circle Muhammad Rashid.

The CEO PESCO reviewed the administrative and other matters and gave special instructions to all the field officers.SE Hazara Circle-1 Qazi Muhammad Tahir and SE Hazara Circle-2 Muhammad Rashid briefed CEO about Hazara Circles performance.

The CEO PESCO directed the adoption of all safety measures in the context of Coronavirus and performing of duties with dedication.

He said provision of better facilities to consumers was their top priority and directed taking every step to provide better facilities to consumers at their door steps.

The CEO vowed to make PESCO a consumer-friendly and profit earning entity. He warned the company officials that no negligence would be tolerated in redressal of public complaints and taking of stern action in this regard. He further directed the activation of Customer Services Centres.

He assured full cooperation to PESCO's employees and vowed to strive his best for the redressal of their professional problems.

The PESCO chief said officers and officials of the company have to work hard saying that they will be rewarded on the basis of their performance. The officers with efficient performance will be given incentives while inefficient officers and staff will face action.

