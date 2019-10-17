PESCO purchases land for installation of 132 KV Lakki Marwat Grid station

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday said that land has been purchased for installation of 132 KV Lakki Marwat Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) Thursday said that land has been purchased for installation of 132 KV Lakki Marwat Grid Station.

The steps has been taken in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the power distribution system throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESCO spokesman said that on the directives of Federal Minsiter for Power Division Umar Ayub Khan, the Chief Executive PESCO Engr Dr Mohammad Amjad Khan ordered purchase of land for Lakki Mawat Grid Station.

He said that tender would be issued soon for installation of 20/26 MVA Power transformers while 30 KM Transmission lines would be installed at a cost of Rs 550 million to improve power distribution system.

Inhabitants of district Lakki Marwat hailed the installation Grid station and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Power Umer Ayub and PESCO Chief for prompt measures and said that it would resolve issue of low voltage and power breakdown in the district and adjacent areas.