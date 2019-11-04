UrduPoint.com
Pesco Raiding Teams Nabs 216 For Power Pilferage

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

Pesco raiding teams nabs 216 for power pilferage

The Pesco surveillance teams caught 216 consumers for power pilferage during differents raids in Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and Bannu on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pesco surveillance teams caught 216 consumers for power pilferage during differents raids in Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and Bannu on Monday. Drive against illegal use of electricity has been geared up throughout the Province, said a spokesman of Pesco.

In this connection, Pesco Surveillance teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer SherDad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 216 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Giving breakup of the arrests, he said Pesco teams nabbed 62 commercial & domestic connections in the areas of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

In Bannu Circle , the team nabbed 53 domestic and commercial connections over power theft.In Mardan Circle, the team nabbed 43 domestic and commercial connections.In Swat Circle the surveillance team nabbed 25 domestic and commercial connections. Director Surveillance has warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation; otherwise strict action will betaken against electricity thieves.

