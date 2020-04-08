Pesco recover Rs0.69 million dues in D I Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters.

The team also removed 33 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division D I Khan, Cantt sub division,Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division during inspection.