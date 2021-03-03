Pesco recover Rs3.47mln dues in Bannu circle

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against defaulters, recovering Rs3.47 million dues in Bannu circle.

The company's spokesman said that Pesco teams recovered in various operations Rs.0.

6 million recovered from consumers, disconnected and Rs3.41 million from defaulters.

He said that the teams removed 87 direct hooks besides replacing 17 tampered meters and shifting 38 to poles.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue, indiscriminately in the large interest of the nation.