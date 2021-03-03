UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Recover Rs3.47mln Dues In Bannu Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pesco recover Rs3.47mln dues in Bannu circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against defaulters, recovering Rs3.47 million dues in Bannu circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against defaulters, recovering Rs3.47 million dues in Bannu circle.

The company's spokesman said that Pesco teams recovered in various operations Rs.0.

6 million recovered from consumers, disconnected and Rs3.41 million from defaulters.

He said that the teams removed 87 direct hooks besides replacing 17 tampered meters and shifting 38 to poles.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue, indiscriminately in the large interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Electricity Company Circle From Million

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

4 minutes ago

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better b ..

25 seconds ago

ATC indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat in motorway gang-r ..

26 seconds ago

EU support open, fair, rules-based trade

28 seconds ago

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagemen ..

30 seconds ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.