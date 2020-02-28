PESCO recovered Rs 7 lac, arrested 13 power stealers

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) , Task Force teams Swabi Circle carried out a grand operation in the areas of Yar Hussain-2 sub division and recovered Rs. 7 lac from defaulters and arrested 13 persons using direct hooks

The team under the supervision of SE Swabi Circle Asif Jan Marwat along with Police and PESCO personal carried out and 78 meters shifted to poles.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities warned electricity stealer to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO' s whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.