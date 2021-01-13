UrduPoint.com
PESCO Recovers Dues From Defaulters, Recommends 13 For Legal Action

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

PESCO recovers dues from defaulters, recommends 13 for legal action

Following directive of the Chief Executive, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has initiated actions against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Following directive of the Chief Executive, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has initiated actions against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery across the province.

A PESCO statement said on Wednesday that task forces of Mardan-1 Division recovered Rs.14,80000 from defaulting commercial and domestic .

The teams also removed 29 direct hooks and 9 electricity meters besides issuing notices on nonpayment of dues. The Names of 13 consumers were mentioned to police for lodging FIRs over consumption of electricity from LT lines through direct hooks.

Task forces of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs.0.87 Million from defaulters and removed 22 direct It said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and urged people to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which caused financial and line losses to the company.

